Jobs at Wipro: Applications invited for Graduate Engineer Trainee

New Delhi: Wipro has recently listed another job opening on its careers portal. It has invited applications from the graduates for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee.

As per the information provided on the portal, BCA, B.SC-IT, B.Sc-CS, BE, B. Tech & MCA graduates are eligible for the post.

Apart from educational qualification, the candidates must have 0-1 year of experience. They should be familiar with testing concepts and SDLC.

Selected candidates will have to sign a service agreement for 1 year. They have to work 5 days per week.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).

Recently, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended the last date for ‘smart hiring’ to November 30, 2021.

Candidates who hold BCA, B. Sc (Maths, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT), B. Voc in CS / IT degree from the year of passing 2020, 2021, and 2022 will be eligible for the hiring.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the TCS website (click here). Before applying online, they must register on the website under the ‘IT’ category.

For more details, candidates can visit the company’s official website (click here).

Indigo invites applications from engineering graduates

A few days, Indigo has invited applications from engineering graduates for the trainee posts.

As per the job posting on the official website of the airline, the candidates should be B.Tech in Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical or Aeronautical engineering to become eligible for the posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).