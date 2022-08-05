Jobs in Dubai: Emirates is hiring; here’s how to apply

Abu Dhabi: Emirates, the world’s largest operator of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, is looking to recruit First Officers who meet the airline’s exceptional standards in safety, technical prowess and customer experience.

“Successful candidates can look forward to climbing new career heights with Emirates’ all wide-body fleet and ever-expanding global route network, and enjoy an excellent lifestyle in dynamic Dubai,” said the airline.

For pilots, a future with Emirates means flying to diverse destinations across the airline’s network spanning six continents and 140 destinations.

With Emirates’ continuous investments in renewing its fleet, the airline’s pilots will also be flying Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, Boeing 777-Xs and Airbus A350-900s in the coming years.

Emirates pilots must complete “robust, evidence-based training programmes” in-house with highly skilled instructors in specially designed environments.

The airline’s training facility houses 10 full-flight simulators for Boeing 777s and Airbus 380s. The airline’s growth offers numerous opportunities for natural career progression – first officers can steadily grow to become captains, technical pilots, and standards.

Emirates said it offers benefits designed for pilots and their families such as competitive tax-free salary, generous accommodation and education allowance, and medical and dental cover.

Employees can also enjoy concessional cargo and travel benefits for the entire family, even friend tickets, across the airline’s global network.

Candidates applying for the position of First Officer must have experience on multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft, a valid ICAO Airline Pilot License, and a minimum experience of 2,000 flying hours on 20 tonne MTOW (maximum take-off weight) aircraft, said Emirates.

Interested candidates can check out the eligibility criteria in full and apply online here.