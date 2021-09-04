Jobs in Hyderabad: Applications invited for IBM Technical Support Associate posts

Hyderabad: Good news for people searching for Technical Support Associate jobs in Hyderabad as IBM has invited applications from job seekers.

As per the information provided on the website of IBM, the position type is entry-level and the education required for the post is Bachelor’s Degree.

The responsibility of the selected candidates will include handling customer interactions and problems without supervisory intervention, collaborating with colleagues to provide the best customer service, providing technical assistance to customers through phone, email, and chat.

Expertise needed for IBM Technical Support post

The candidates who are interested in the position must have a minimum experience of two years in the IT industry. Apart from it, they should be able to identify basic hardware parts and aware of basic hardware concepts, operate at least one e-mail client i.e., Outlook, Notes, etc.

They should also have awareness of basic networking concepts and technologies. They must be ready to work in shifts if needed.

Interest persons can read the official notification to get full details before applying for the post

Jobs in Hyderabad

It seems that the hiring processes are increasing in the city as COVID-19 cases dropped. Recently, a US-based company [24]7.ai revealed that it is going to hire 1500 persons.

After the completion of the hiring process, the headcount at [24]7.ai will increase from 2000 to 3500.

Meanwhile, the Work From Home model is still being followed by some companies in Hyderabad.

Currently, many ITES companies in Hyderabad are not only allowing their customer care executives to work from home but also offering jobs to candidates after conducting interviews online.