Jobs in Hyderabad: Applications invited for telesales executive vacancies

By Sameer|   Published: 21st August 2021 12:42 pm IST
US initial jobless claims spike after hitting record low

Hyderabad: Good news for people searching for telesales executive jobs in Hyderabad as Leonine Consulting Services has invited applications from freshers for the interview.

In order to be eligible for the post, the candidates must be at least an SSC pass. Candidates who are holding bachelor’s degrees are also eligible for the post.

The interview is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 23. The selected candidate will get a salary of Rs. 12000 per month.

MS Education Academy

Interested candidates can send updated resumes to waquas@leonineservices.com.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button