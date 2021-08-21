Jobs in Hyderabad: Applications invited for telesales executive vacancies

Hyderabad: Good news for people searching for telesales executive jobs in Hyderabad as Leonine Consulting Services has invited applications from freshers for the interview.

In order to be eligible for the post, the candidates must be at least an SSC pass. Candidates who are holding bachelor’s degrees are also eligible for the post.

The interview is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 23. The selected candidate will get a salary of Rs. 12000 per month.

Interested candidates can send updated resumes to waquas@leonineservices.com.