Jobs in Hyderabad: Azaan International School invites applications for teaching posts

Hyderabad: Are you looking for teaching jobs in Hyderabad? if yes here is an opportunity. Azaan International School which is located in Tolichowki, Hyderabad has invited applications for the teaching posts.

Currently, the school is hiring primary teachers, trained graduate teachers, and postgraduate teachers.

Under primary teacher post, there are vacancies of ‘home teacher’, ‘art and craft teacher’, ‘Telugu teacher’ and ‘physical education teacher’.

Trained graduate teachers have to teach English, Mathematics, science, and computer science whereas postgraduate teachers are responsible for economics and business studies.

Interested candidates can send CVs to hrm@azaanschool.com. They can also dial 8885082884.

In-person classes in schools in Hyderabad

Last month, the government of Telangana has decided to allow schools in Hyderabad and other districts of the state to conduct in-person classes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reduced significantly.

However, they have been asked to follow all COVID-19 protocols.

In the schools, the staff is ensuring that students are adhering to all COVID-19 norms including wearing masks, maintaining social distance, etc.