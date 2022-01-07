Jobs in Hyderabad: Cognizant invites applications from graduates

Hyderabad: Good news for job seekers who are looking for customer service jobs in Hyderabad as Cognizant, an American-based multinational company, has invited applications from graduates for process executive posts.

In order to be eligible for the posts, the candidates must hold a graduate degree other than B. Tech, B.E., and MCA. High school graduates are also eligible for the recruitment.

Selected candidates will have the responsibility of providing support to customers through call, chat, and email. Support to international customers will include both inbound and outbound processes.

The selected candidates will be full-time employees. They have to work the day shift. For more details, visit the Cognizant website (click here).

Also Read Capgemini off campus drive: Applications invited from freshers

Cognizant

Cognizant which is an information technology services and consulting company is a part of NASDAQ-100. It is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, United States.

In 2011, the company become a Fortune 500 company after it entered into Fortune Magazine’s list of 500 companies.

Other jobs in Hyderabad

Those who are looking for jobs in Hyderabad and belong to a computer science background can apply for a position in Teradata, a software company. The company is currently looking to fill the Associate Software Engineer post in the Hyderabad branch office.

As per the notification, the qualification of the candidates must be BE/B.Tech/MCA/MSc in CSE/IT/related disciplines. They must also have experience in developing web applications.

For further details and to apply for the post, visit the company’s website (click here).