Jobs in Hyderabad: JP Morgan invites applications for J2EE Developer post

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 17th November 2021 12:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: JP Morgan Chase, a multinational company has recently listed a job opening on its careers portal. The company has invited applications for the post of the J2EE developer.

As per the information provided on the portal, the candidates must have the following skills:

  1. Java Design patterns
  2. Core Java 5.0+
  3. Multithreading
  4. Ajax
  5. Reactjs
  6. Spring
  7. Hibernate framework
  8. iBatis
  9. Web Services on Java
  10. OOP concepts
  11. Tech Analysis/Design/documentation
  12. SDLC
  13. Agile methodologies
  14. Good communication

The candidates must also possess secondary skills. They are:

  1. J2EE Development Framework involving JSP, Servlets
  2. Oracle PL/SQL development
  3. Unix Shell/Perl Scripting
  4. Software version control using GIT, JIRA exposure.

The job opening is for JP Morgan’s Hyderabad branch which is located in Serlingampally Mandal, Raidurg.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the company (click here). The last date for applying is December 15, 2021.

For more details, candidates read details of the jobs on the company’s website.

Wipro invites applications for Graduate Engineer Trainee

Recently, Wipro has invited applications from the graduates for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee. BCA, B.SC-IT, B.Sc-CS, BE, B. Tech & MCA graduates are eligible for the post.

Apart from educational qualification, the candidates must have 0-1 year of experience. They should be familiar with testing concepts and SDLC.

Selected candidates will have to sign a service agreement for 1 year. They have to work 5 days per week.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).

