Jobs in Hyderabad: Salesforce invites applications from freshers

Hyderabad: Another opportunity for the persons who are looking for jobs in Hyderabad as Salesforce, a US-based company is inviting applications from freshers.

As per the information provided by the company on its website, the post is of “Associate Member of Technical Staff” and the work location is Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Persons who have completed B.E/B.Tech degree in 2021 in Computer Science, Electrical, Electronics, or equivalent disciplines with specialization in computer science are eligible for the post.

The candidates must have academic or professional/internship experience with Java/C++/Python, an understanding of object-oriented programming/design, working knowledge of web technologies, and strong analytical & problem-solving skills.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the company (Click here).

Jobs in Hyderabad

The hiring process for various jobs in Hyderabad is slowly returning to normal. In many sectors, it was disrupted after the outbreak of pandemic in India in 2020.

Recently, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) invited applications from B.E. / B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech / MCA / M.Sc degree holders for the off-campus drive which is going to be held in the month of October. The last date for the registration of applications is September 24.

Work from Home

Meanwhile, the Work from Home model is likely to end as companies in Hyderabad are considering the Work from Office model due to a fall in COVID-19 cases in the State.

Almost all companies in Hyderabad have followed work from home model since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.