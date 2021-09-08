Jobs in Hyderabad: Sutherland invites applications for Customer Service Consultant posts

Hyderabad: Are you looking for customer service jobs in Hyderabad? If yes, then here is an opportunity. Sutherland is inviting applications from job seekers for Customer Service Consultant posts.

As per the details provided by the company on its website, the selected candidates will be responsible to answer inbound calls to provide exceptional customer service to consumers, respond to inquiries about products and services, processing payments, etc.

The candidates who are willing to apply for the post must be high school diploma holders. Apart from it, they should have excellent verbal and written communication skills, multi-tasking skills, basic PC keyboarding skills, basic Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel) experience. Prior customer service experience is preferred.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the website of Sutherland (click here).

Other jobs in Hyderabad

It seems that the hiring process in Hyderabad has returned to normal as companies have started recruiting candidates.

Recently, a US-based company [24]7.ai has announced that it is going to hire 1500 persons. Another multinational company, IBM has invited applications from job seekers for the post of Technical Support Associate.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also invited applications from B.E. / B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech / MCA / M.Sc degree holders for the off-campus drive which is going to be held in the month of October. The last date for the registration of applications is September 24.

Information technology company Wipro has started accepting applications from engineering graduates for Elite National Talent Hunt which is a fresher’s hiring program. The last date for the registration of applications is September 15, 2021.