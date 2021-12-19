Jobs in Hyderabad: Teradata invites applications for Associate Software Engineer post

Hyderabad: Teradata, a software company, has issued a job notification for its branch office located in Hyderabad. The company is currently looking to fill the Associate Software Engineer post.

As per the notification, the qualification of the candidates must be BE/B.Tech/MCA/MSc in CSE/IT/related disciplines. They must also have experience in developing web applications.

The candidates must have knowledge of Java and SQL on any relational database, problem-solving and debugging skills, and communication & presentation skills.

The desired skills for the post are Spring frameworks, any ORM (e.g. JPA, Hibernate, MyBatis, etc.), JavaScript, and related frameworks (e.g. Angular).

For further details and to apply for the post, visit the company’s website (click here).

TCS BPS fresher hiring

Recently, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company, has invited applications from Arts, Commerce & Science graduates from the 2022 year of passing for BPS hiring.

As per the notification issued by the company, full-time graduates from B.Com, BA, BAF, BBI, BBA, BBM, BMS, BSc – IT/CS/General, BCA, BCS, B.Pharm, M.Pharm – 2022 year of passing candidates can apply for the hiring.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the TCS website (click here). Before applying online, they must register on the website under the ‘BPS’ category.

Job fair at JNTU Hyderabad

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) is conducting a mega job fair today till 6 p.m.

Candidates who have completed 10th, inter, B.Tech, M.Tech, B.Pharm, M.Pharm, and any degree or PG are eligible for the drive.

For further details, candidates can read the official notification (click here) or contact cellphone numbers 9848484264, 8790006745, 9032199661, 9154251963.