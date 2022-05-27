Jobs in Hyderabad: United Public School invites applications for teaching posts

Hyderabad: United Public School which is located at Falaknuma, Hyderabad has invited applications from candidates who are looking for teaching jobs in Hyderabad.

The school is currently looking for deserving candidates to fill the vacancies of pre-primary, primary, and high school teachers.

The following are the details of the vacancies in the school.

Science Teacher: For middle and high school classes Computer Teacher: For middle and high school classes Mother/Junior Teacher: For pre-primary classes.

The minimum qualification needed for the posts is B.Ed (Trained/untrained).

Interested and eligible candidates can send their resumes to hiringteachers005@gmail.com. The selected candidates will be offered an attractive salary.

For more details, candidates can dial 8790810861.