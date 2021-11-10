Jobs in Hyderabad: US-based company to hire 1300 people

Hyderabad: Those who are looking for jobs in Hyderabad need to get ready for the interview as a US-based company [24]7.ai is going to hire 1300 persons.

The company is going to increase the headcount in its office in Hyderabad by 1300 till March 2023. Currently, the office branch has 2000 employees, Telangana Today reported.

With an aim to tap talent from tier II and III cities, the company is planning to focus on the hub and spoke model.

In India, the company has two offices located in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. These offices will act as hubs whereas adjacent towns such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Guntur, Mangalore, and Mysore will be the spokes.

[24]7 company adopts work from home model

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, many IT and ITES companies are preferring work from home model. [24]7.ai has also adopted the same model.

Animesh Jain, Chief Delivery Officer (India and Americas) of [24]7.ai disclosed that 85 percent of the company’s employees are working remotely. However, in the next 1-2 years, 30 percent of the company’s employees will return to work from office mode.

As the company aims to increase the headcounts in its offices in India, it is investing in cloud tools and technologies so that its employees can work from anywhere.

The job responsibility for the candidates who will be selected for the Hyderabad office’s customer care executive positions will include handling clients worldwide through voice, chat, and blended process.

The current opening in the company can be viewed from its official website (click here).

