Jobs in UAE: Airline flydubai is hiring; here’s how to apply

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in aviation sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there’s an opportunity for you.

Dubai-based flydubai, is hiring in full swing for many positions across UAE, as air travel demand is returning, the aviation workforce is needed maybe more than ever.

Flydubai has announced plans to hire more than 1,000 employees this year as part of its expansion efforts.

The airline currently serves more than 110 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia. It aims to strengthen its workforce across various departments.

Since the start of 2023, the low-cost service has already employed 320 employees, and more than 800 additional positions are expected to be filled by the end of the year. These roles will include pilots, cabin crew, engineers and office staff.

Open positions at flydubai

Each role has its own criteria and requirements, which are mentioned in flydubai’s job portal.

Here is how to apply?

Interested candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the open positions:

Open the flydubai job portal by clicking here

Find the job that suits you the most and then click on it

Read the requirements carefully and see if you meet the criteria.

Click “Apply”