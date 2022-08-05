Jobs in UAE: Americana Restaurants to recruit up to 500 people

Abu Dhabi: Americana Restaurants, the leading F&B platform and one of the largest multi-brand restaurant operators in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region will recruit up to 500 people to operate a new chain of a coffee franchisees in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and region.

Americana Restaurants has entered a franchise agreement with Peet’s Coffee, the US subsidiary of JDE Peet’s, the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue.

Americana Restaurants which has master franchisees for global fast-food brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Wimpy and TGI Friday’s, will launch Peet’s first Middle East store in the UAE by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“This addition to our coffee offering is in line with our strategic vision of capturing market share in a rapidly growing segment within the region, as we continue to grow our store footprint and diversify our F&B offering,” Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants, said in a press release.

“We are excited to have Americana Restaurants as our trusted operating partner in our quest to bring better coffee to more coffee lovers in the fast-growing Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets,” added Eric Lauterbach, President, Peet’s Coffee.