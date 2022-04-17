Jobs in UAE: Apple hiring for multiple vacancies; check details

Abu Dhabi: US technology giant Apple on Sunday announced new vacancies to run its retail operations at four stores located across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The iPhone maker currently operates four outlets in the UAE-Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall, and Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

The new jobs are located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Candidates interested in the jobs can apply through Apple’s career site. Multilingual ability is an added advantage for all jobs.

Here are some of the job vacancy details

Position — Business Pro

Candidates must have a minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience; advanced Apple expertise in mobility adoption and business transformation with general knowledge of key SMB industries, technology trends, challenges, and industries.

Position — Operations Expert

Candidates should have the ability to think quickly and perform problem-solving tasks; strong leadership skills, whether guiding by example or coaching a group and strong organisational skills.

Position — Specialist

Strong interest in technology, particularly Apple products, and agility at learning new products and features; ability to deliver great customer experiences in any environment and to be invigorated by constant personal interaction.

Position — Business expert

Knowledge of how businesses use technology and what Apple solutions can offer them; comfort using the phone to interact with customers and to position business solutions; ability to facilitate business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events.

Position — Technical specialist

Ability to assess customers’ support needs, then provide solutions or refer them to other team members; the flexibility to regularly rotate through different technical specialties and skills; multilingual ability is a plus.