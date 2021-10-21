Jobs in UAE: Applications invited for various posts

Dubai: Are you looking for jobs in UAE? If yes, here is an opportunity. A UAE employer has invited applications from job seekers.
The CVs have been invited for the following 18 posts
- Civil Engineer (Marine)
- Architectural Draftsman
- Sr. Architect
- Head of consultancy
- Sr. Resident Engineer
- Sr. Design Mechanical Engineer
- Sr. Design Electrical Engineer
- Sr. Electrical infrastructure
- Sr. Mechanical infrastructure (Design)
- Lead Architect
- Quantity Surveyor
- Senior Interior Designer
- Sr. Structural Engineer
- Head of Projects
- Head of Engineering (Third party consultant)
- Authority Liaison Officer
- HR Manager
- Recruitment Manager
Interested candidates can send CVs to email id: recruitment@kleindienst.ae. Mention the post name in the subject line.