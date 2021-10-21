Jobs in UAE: Applications invited for various posts

Dubai: Are you looking for jobs in UAE? If yes, here is an opportunity. A UAE employer has invited applications from job seekers.

The CVs have been invited for the following 18 posts

Civil Engineer (Marine) Architectural Draftsman Sr. Architect Head of consultancy Sr. Resident Engineer Sr. Design Mechanical Engineer Sr. Design Electrical Engineer Sr. Electrical infrastructure Sr. Mechanical infrastructure (Design) Lead Architect Quantity Surveyor Senior Interior Designer Sr. Structural Engineer Head of Projects Head of Engineering (Third party consultant) Authority Liaison Officer HR Manager Recruitment Manager

Interested candidates can send CVs to email id: recruitment@kleindienst.ae. Mention the post name in the subject line.