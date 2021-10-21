Jobs in UAE: Applications invited for various posts

By Sameer|   Published: 21st October 2021 2:35 pm IST
Dubai: Are you looking for jobs in UAE? If yes, here is an opportunity. A UAE employer has invited applications from job seekers.

The CVs have been invited for the following 18 posts

  1. Civil Engineer (Marine)
  2. Architectural Draftsman
  3. Sr. Architect
  4. Head of consultancy
  5. Sr. Resident Engineer
  6. Sr. Design Mechanical Engineer
  7. Sr. Design Electrical Engineer
  8. Sr. Electrical infrastructure
  9. Sr. Mechanical infrastructure (Design)
  10. Lead Architect
  11. Quantity Surveyor
  12. Senior Interior Designer
  13. Sr. Structural Engineer
  14. Head of Projects
  15. Head of Engineering (Third party consultant)
  16. Authority Liaison Officer
  17. HR Manager
  18. Recruitment Manager

Interested candidates can send CVs to email id: recruitment@kleindienst.ae. Mention the post name in the subject line.

