Jobs in UAE: Bank hiring sales officers; check details

Five-day walk-in-interview for the jobs of sales officers from November 14, 2021 to November 18, 2021.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 11th November 2021 1:54 pm IST
Jobs in UAE: Bank hiring sales officers; check details
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in the banking sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there’s an opportunity for you. A five-day walk-in-interview for the jobs of sales officers at a leading UAE bank will begin on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Those selected will be offered a salary of up to 5,000 dirham (Rs 1,01,431) salary plus other incentives on achieving sales targets.

The candidates who have sales experience in the banking sector, good knowledge of retail banking products such as personal loans and credit cards, and strong communication and selling skills can apply for the jobs. Candidates with home country banking sales experience will be also considered.

MS Education Academy

Job vacancy details

  • Position: Sales officers—credit cards
  • Qualifications: High school diploma or Bachelor’s degree
  • Experience: Minimum 1 to 2 years of UAE banking sales experience of credit cards, loans, insurance etc. in UAE
  • Salary : 3,000 to 5,000 Dirham (Rs 60,858 to Rs 1,01,431) + competitive incentive structure

Walk in Interview details

  • Dates: November 14 to 18, 2021
  • Timing : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m
  • Address : Moativ Employment Services, Al Masaood Tower 2, Office no 302,Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai(UAE)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Jobs updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button