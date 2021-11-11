Jobs in UAE: Bank hiring sales officers; check details

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in the banking sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there’s an opportunity for you. A five-day walk-in-interview for the jobs of sales officers at a leading UAE bank will begin on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Those selected will be offered a salary of up to 5,000 dirham (Rs 1,01,431) salary plus other incentives on achieving sales targets.

The candidates who have sales experience in the banking sector, good knowledge of retail banking products such as personal loans and credit cards, and strong communication and selling skills can apply for the jobs. Candidates with home country banking sales experience will be also considered.

Job vacancy details

Position: Sales officers—credit cards

Qualifications: High school diploma or Bachelor’s degree

Experience: Minimum 1 to 2 years of UAE banking sales experience of credit cards, loans, insurance etc. in UAE

Salary : 3,000 to 5,000 Dirham (Rs 60,858 to Rs 1,01,431) + competitive incentive structure

Walk in Interview details

Dates: November 14 to 18, 2021

Timing : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m