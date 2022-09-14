Jobs in UAE: Top 15 in-demand roles for the next 3 months

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in United Arab Emirates (UAE), there is a strong demand for mid-level to senior roles in the country’s job market which is gradually recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic.
With increased economic activity, companies are looking to expand their operations and workforce. Companies in various sectors are seeking to fill vacancies in various positions.
According to the most recent survey conducted by jobs portal Bayt.com and market research agency YouGov found, about 70 percent of UAE companies plan to hire new employees in 2023.
50 percent of the companies that plan to hire in the next three months will be hiring for a maximum of five jobs, while 25 percent will be hiring about six to 10 workers.
Here is a list of 15 in-demand job roles in UAE that employers are hiring for over the next three months
As reported by Khaleej Times,
- Accountant
- Sales manager
- Sales Executive
- Administrative assistant
- Director
- Customer service representative
- Project manager
- Receptionist
- Marketing Manager
- Civil engineer
- Managing director
- Marketing Executive
- HR professional
- Mechanical engineer