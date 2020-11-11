Jobs return in hospitality, travel sector: Naukri.com

New Delhi: There has been a sequential recovery of 33 per cent in October in the worst-hit hospitality and travel industries in India as major cities open up and travel resumes, a Naukri.com report said on Wednesday.

The demand for professionals in the ticketing/travel/airlines and hospitality sectors saw an incline of 35 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively, in October versus September.

Companies like Oyo, Travel Triangle, Club Mahindra, Sodexo and Frankfinn Aviation are currently looking for candidates.

“Top six metros including Delhi (24 per cent), Mumbai (7 per cent), Bengaluru (6 per cent), Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata contributed to 50 per cent of the jobs in the sectors,” said the report.

Apart from this, roles for the sector are also open in cities like Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

The relaxations in lockdown restrictions from June onwards are reflected in the recovery with a slight dip in July, but an overall upward trend.

However, the road to complete recovery is still far off.

“When we look at the Pre vs Post Covid-19 period, the sector is down by 61 per cent in October compared to February.

Top roles that recruiters are hiring for include sales, business development manager, front officer, guest relationship manager, travel agent, ground staff and accountant.

Keywords like facility manager, house-keeping and electrical maintenance are up by 400 per cent, 279 per cent and 21 per cent, in recruiter searches for the sectors, the report mentioned.

An earlier report by HVS India and Anarock mentioned that the hospitality segment which was brought to a grinding halt by the pandemic, is slowly witnessing an improvement in demand as hotel occupancy in the country improved 10-12 per cent in september compared to that in August.

