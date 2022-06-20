Jobs: SAUDIA, Kuwait Airways are hiring; here’s how to apply

If you’re looking for a job in the aviation sector in the Gulf countries, there’s an opportunity for you.

SAUDIA Airlines, Qatar Airways and Kuwait Airways are hiring for a number of vacancies, as they add more flights and bring their networks to pre-COVID levels.

Here are some of the jobs and the requirements listed by Qatar Airways, Kuwait Airways and Saudia Airlines on their website:

Qatar Airways

Fleet Services Engineer

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in engineering discipline (either Mechanical or Electrical)

Experience: Minimum 5 years relevant experience Preferred

How to apply: Click here

Corporate Archivist

Qualification:Bachelor’s Degree

Experince: Minimum of 4 years of job-related experience.

How to apply: Click here

Administration Coordinator – Customer Care

Qualification: High School/ Vocational Qualification/ Diploma

Experience: Minimum 3 years of relevant experience, essentially in customer relations

How to apply: Click here

Job seekers who wish to apply in Qatar Airways, can look for more vacancies on the website.

Kuwait Airways

Director Supply Chain

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in engineering or business management or supply chain or finance or equivalent.

Experience: 15 years of experience of which 6 years in a supervisory role in managing supply chain, projects, housing and facilities, preferably in aviation.

How to apply: Click here

Director Cargo

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in business administration or economics or marketing or statistics.

Experience: 15 years of experience of which 6 years in a supervisory role in managing cargo marketing, sales and operations, preferably in aviation.

How to apply: Click here

Assistant Director, Pricing & Revenue Management & Central Reservation

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Administration of Science or Marketing or equivalent.

Experience: 12 years of experience, in related airline market research planning and pricing activities including 5 years in supervisory position.

How to apply: Click here

Job seekers who wish to apply in Kuwait Airways, can look for more vacancies on the website.

SAUDIA Airlines

Data governance specialist

The person in the role will specialise in managing the information flow for organisations, including the integrity, efficiency, and availability of data.

Data governance analyst job includes developing and implementing data standards, guaranteeing metadata is captured correctly and creating methods for monitoring and reporting any data incidents.

Data analytics specialist

These personnel will gather data from various sources and then review and interpret it using data analysis tools to provide meaningful information and insights to help businesses make better-informed decisions.

Job seekers who wish to apply in Saudia Airlines, can look for more vacancies on the website.