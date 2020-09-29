Jodhpur incident: Pakistan Hindu Council to move ICJ

Islamabad: Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), has called on the Imran Khan government to help them take the case of death of 11 Pakistani Hindus in the Indian city of Jodhpur to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Two-day protest

Addressing a press conference after a two-day protest sit-in in Islamabad outside the Indian High Commission (IHC), Vankwani said: “I would soon move the ICj against India for the killing.”

The Hindu community in Pakistan along with the members of the victims’ families had staged the sit-in protest, rejecting Indian claims of what they called suspected mass suicide.

The protesters concluded the sit-in with a demand of taking the matter to the ICJ.

Resolution submitted

“During the protest, we submitted a resolution to the Indian High Commission demanding that India involve Pakistan for ensuring a fair and transparent investigation into the Jodhpur tragedy,” said Vankwani.

“The resolution also urged India to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a controversial and discriminatory law allowing non-Muslims residing in states surrounding India and opportunity to get the Indian citizenship on a fast-track.

“The killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur has exposed the CAA. This killing raises the question whether it is a real act to grant citizens or one to fool people,” he added.

Pakistani Hindus

On August 9, the 11 Pakistani Hindus were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state.

Shrimati Mukhi, a surviving member of the deceased family, also addressed the media and blamed that the Indian authorities did not even allow her relatives to see the dead bodies of her kin.

“We demand that India provide proofs that my family committed suicide. I will not stop protesting until I receive justice.”

Vankwani also said that he had declined the invitation to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“I declined the offer and said that I too worship Ram but I have never heard about a place of Allah’s worship being razed to the ground and a place for Ram’s worship being built on top,” he said.

