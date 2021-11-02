Joe Biden aplogizes for Donald Trump’s action on climate

By Associated Press|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 2nd November 2021 10:20 am IST
US Presuident Joe Biden (Twitter)

Glasgow: President Joe Biden offered a public apology to a UN climate conference over his predecessor Donald Trump’s move to pull the US from the Paris accord.

Biden was speaking in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday where world leaders were gathering to discuss implementing the agreement to contain global warming by mid-century.

He said: I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact the United States, the last administration, pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit.

Biden has frequently criticized the past administration’s approach to climate, but had not previously delivered a public apology to the world.

Biden reentered the agreement in one of his first official acts in office on January 20.

