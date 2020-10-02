Joe Biden uses ‘Inshallah’ during debate, video goes viral

Washington: Democratic candidate Joe Biden used ‘Inshallah’ during the presidential debate when Donald Trump gave a statement on his tax returns.

People who came to know about it were unable to believe that Biden had actually used the Arabic word that means “If Allah wills it”.

Reaction of Twitterati

Some of the Twitterati started tweeting to confirm about it.

One of them wrote, “Did Biden just say “inshallah”?”. Another person wrote, ” Yo … did Biden just say “inshallah” to seeing Trump’s tax return??? “.

New York Times report

Earlier, The New York Times had reported that Trump had received USD 427.4m through 2018 from his reality television programme and other endorsement and licensing deals but did not pay any income tax in 10 of the last 15 years.

Citing tax return data, it was further reported that he had paid USD 750 in federal income tax in both 2016 and 2017.

However, calling it ‘fake news’, Trump said, “The New York Times wants to create a little bit of a story. They are doing anything they can”.

American Muslim community

It may be mentioned that the American Muslim community is an important vote bank for the Democratic Party.

In July, in order to mobilize Muslim voters ahead of the presidential election, Biden had addressed an online summit hosted by Emgage Action. During the address, he asked American Muslims to help him in defeating Donald Trump.