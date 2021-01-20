Joe Biden’s speechwriter Vinay Reddy is from Telangana

Hyderabad: Joe Biden, soon after being sworn as 46th President of the United States, on Wednesday would deliver an inaugural speech, curated by Indian-American speech writer Vinay Reddy from Telangana.

Cholleti Vinay Reddy is the first-ever Indian American to be appointed as a presidential speechwriter in the White House. Reddy, previously served as chief speechwriter when Biden was the Vice President in 2013-2017 during Barack Obama’s second term.

He was born and brought up in Dayton, Ohio and his family hails from the village of Pothireddypeta in Telangana, as per the media reports. Vinay Reddy’s father Narayana Reddy is a doctor by profession and immigrated to The United States in 1970.

Reddy, an alumnus of the Ohio State University College of Law earned his bachelor’s degree from Miami University and double-majored in political science and philosophy.

Cholleti Kishan Reddy, a close relative of Vinay, expressed happiness over his appointment as Biden’s speechwriter and conveyed his wishes. He also told how happy the villagers are upon knowing Vinay’s achievement.