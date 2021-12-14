John Abraham deletes all Instagram posts ahead of his birthday

However, John has not deleted his Instagram Reels, with the last one he uploaded being about a song from 'Satyameva Jayate 2', his last box office release.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 14th December 2021 5:42 pm IST
John Abraham deletes all Instagram posts ahead of his birthday
Bollywood Actor John Abraham (Google)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor John Abraham has removed all posts from his Instagram account a few days ahead of his 49th birthday which is on December 17.

The ‘Force’ actor removed all of his pictures and videos along with his profile image from Instagram despite having a massive fan following of over 9 million on the platform.

His followers on the social media platform include Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra among several others.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Salman Khan compliments Sushmita Sen for killing it’ in Aarya 2

Meanwhile, on the work front, John has multiple projects lined up for their theatrical release including ‘Attack’ which is set to release on January 26, 2022, and ‘Ek Villian Returns’ set for July 8, 2022 release.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button