John Abraham deletes all Instagram posts ahead of his birthday

Mumbai: Bollywood actor John Abraham has removed all posts from his Instagram account a few days ahead of his 49th birthday which is on December 17.

The ‘Force’ actor removed all of his pictures and videos along with his profile image from Instagram despite having a massive fan following of over 9 million on the platform.

His followers on the social media platform include Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra among several others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John has multiple projects lined up for their theatrical release including ‘Attack’ which is set to release on January 26, 2022, and ‘Ek Villian Returns’ set for July 8, 2022 release.