John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’ slated to release in March

Mumbai: The highly-anticipated gangster drama ‘Mumbai Saga’, featuring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, has finally got a theatrical release date. The film is set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year.

The teaser for the movie will be unveiled tomorrow. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He wrote, “JOHN ABRAHAM – EMRAAN HASHMI: #MUMBAISAGA RELEASE DATE + TEASER TOMORROW… #MumbaiSaga – which teams #JohnAbraham and #EmraanHashmi for the first time – to release in *cinemas* on 19 March 2021… The gangster drama is set in 1980s and 1990s… Directed by Sanjay Gupta.”

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, ‘Mumbai Saga’ also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte. The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like ‘Kaabil’, ‘Shootout at Wadala’ and ‘Kaante’.

Earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, ‘Mumbai Saga’ has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir.

Source: ANI