John Abraham hands over social media account to NGOs in COVID relief

The country has been witnessing the wrath of second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which has lead to the overburdening of our healthcare system and most importantly to the shortage of resources and COVID-19 essentials. Many people have turned to social media in a hope to find quick access to resources like oxygen supplies, hospital beds, plasma donor etc.

Many powerful and influential voices like Sonu Sood among many other actors have been constantly posting important updates about the availability of resources on their social media. John Abraham is the latest addition to that list. Infact, not just updating, but the actor has decided to let NGOs helping out on the field take over his social media handle to reach a wider audience. The actor has 3.2 million followers on Twitter and 8.8 million on Instagram.

On Friday, John took to his social media handle and shared a note which read, “As a country we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs.”

Earlier, actors like Fatima Sana and Esha Gupta also handed over their social media accounts to their team to operate the page to share necessary COVID-19 resources that can be shared with the public on her page.

“We are in this together. Seeing the situation in our country my family and I have contributed beds and essentials. Everyday seeing what our country is going through is just painful. I wish everyone who reads this a healthy life and pray for your families’ safety. Going off social media, but please continue sharing verified information so my team can share with all of you. Please take care and be grateful and kind towards one another,” wrote Esha announcing her departure from social media.

India saw 3,86,452 new COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.