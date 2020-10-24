John Boyega wants right representation in ‘Star Wars’ universe

Los Angeles, Oct 24 : After feeling sidelined, actor John Boyega says he is ready to return to the Star Wars universe if his character Finn is given due representation.

In an interview to Yahoo, Boyega opened up about his work experience in the sci-fi film series. The 28-year-old spoke about the axed storyline for the final film of the franchise, “Star Wars. Episode IX – The Rise Of Skywalker”, which would have given Finn a better role.

“I think (initial Episode IX director) Colin Trevorrow was going to tell that story,” Boyega said.

He was referring to Trevorrow’s original vision for the final film, which was then titled “Star Wars: Duel Of The Fates”. Trevorrow, however, left directing duties midway. He was replaced by J.J. Abrams.

“The concept art in the ‘Star Wars’ book has that image of Finn with the blue (Rebellion) flag, and you have the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets. That would have been sick. That would have been dope, hands down,” he added.

Initially, Boyega’s defector Storm Trooper Finn seemed ready to lead a rebellion, but Boyega’s character was brushed to the side in the final cut of “Rise Of Skywalker”.

It was an issue that Boyega had first addressed in an interview with British GQ last month, in which he said that Disney marketed his character as being “much more important” than he became.

“They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything,” he said at the time.

In the interview with Yahoo, he compared his character Finn with Captain America.

“We all know what makes roles so lucrative (are) the moments you give them. If Captain America isn’t given the scenes to boost his representation, and to make him enjoyable for you guys, we won’t think he’s cool. (So) why shouldn’t Black characters and Black actors also fight for that same kind of representation?,” he said.

He is still open to the idea of revisiting the role of Finn if he gets his due representation and was able to complete the arc that was promised to him.

“I’m a ‘Mandalorian’ fan, so Lucasfilm is doing very well with the TV shows. An animated show would be dope! We could do it from home,” he said.

Source: IANS

