John Cena shares hilarious meme on Ranveer Singh, Nicolas Cage

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena has been making the most of his time under lockdown by updating his social media with hilarious posts to make his fans laugh out loud.

Upping his meme game,John Cena on Friday dubbed actor Ranveer Singh as ‘stone cold singh’ and shared a photoshopped picture of Singh with dreadlocks.

Cena merged the looks of the wrestler Stone Cold and Singh, in his ‘Khilji’ character from the film ‘Padmaavat’, into one picture and shared the meme on Instagram.

Not just the morphed picture, the WWE wrestler’s title to the photo was also a major attraction for the netizens. He dubbed the picture as ‘stone cold’.

However, the picture has grabbed the attention of many Ranveer Singh’s fans, who couldn’t stop commenting at the hilarious post.

Actor Ranveer Singh , too, was quick enough to notice the post and commented: “Hahahahaha,” followed by laughing emoticon.

A few days back, John Cena posted a morphed image of Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage disguised as WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair which gave a good laugh to his fans and followers on social media.

He also posted a picture of former WWE Women’s Champion Beth Phoenix where she can be seen holding her title belt. However, the interesting part here is that John Cena replaced Beth Phoenix’s face with Joaquin Phoenix’s much-loved face in ‘Joker’. As usual, John Cena didn’t caption the post, but the picture had ‘Joaquin Phoenix’ written on it.

Source: inputs: ANI

