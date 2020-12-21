John Legend warns fans about virtual scam using his name

Los Angeles, Dec 21 : Singer John Legend has warned netizens about a scam doing the rounds on Facebook using his name. The Grammy-winning star tweeted a warning to fans, after being contacted about the scam.

“@chrissyteigen @johnlegend don’t know if this is real.. on fb someone is saying that if you type in “christmas” you’re giving away 10 grand to 300 people or something. Just thought I would let you guys know,” read a fan’s message.

Legend wrote: “This is fake. I’ve gotten a few messages on here about this and even had some family ask me about it. It’s FAKE.”

The singer released a new album, ‘Bigger Love’, earlier this year. He shared that his wife and model Chrissy Teigen played an important role in the creative process.

“Chrissy doesn’t like to get involved too early on in the process. She likes to hear it when it’s almost done, very close to the finish line, because she gets demo-itus if she hears a song too early and then I change it and she hates all the changes because she fell in love with the early part. She’ll tell me her favourites – she doesn’t try to veto any songs off the albums – but she’ll definitely tell me what her favourites are at that point,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.