Jon Rahm’s special hole-in-one goes viral

Augusta, Nov 12 : Ahead of the Augusta Masters, which begins later on Thursday, Spain’s Jon Rahm managed a hole-in-one after ensuring that the ball skimmed the surface of the water hazard before it curved and rolled off a sloping green.

The shot, hit during a practice round, is being termed as one of the best golf shots ever. The video of Rahm shot was posted by the official twitter handle of the Masters tournament.

The Spaniard, who turned 26 on November 10, had finished fourth at the Masters in 2018 and has five PGA Tour titles to his name.

The Augusta Masters, one of the four major tournaments of golf, will be held between November 12 and 15. It was moved from its traditional spot in April due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be the last of the majors this year following August’s PGA Championship and the US Open in September. The Open Championship was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

As expected, there will be no spectators this time.

