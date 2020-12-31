Jonita Gandhi opens up on new song with Salim-Sulaiman

Mumbai, Dec 30 : Singer Jonita Gandhi has teamed up with composers Salim-Sulaiman for their song Jheeni jheeni. She says blending languages and genres seamlessly is one of the superpowers of the composers.

The fusion song also features the voice of Swaroop Khan, and is part of the album “Bhoomi 2020” by Salim-Sulaiman.

“Working with the entire Salim-Sulaiman team is always such a humbling experience. They are like family to me and I feel nothing but love and encouragement from them,” said Jonita.

“‘Bhoomi 2020’ has been a long time in the making and I’m glad it is finally out,” she added.

“It’s a beautiful amalgamation of sounds. I think blending languages (Hindi and English) and genres together so seamlessly, is one of the Salim-Sulaiman superpowers. We had such a great time shooting the video together pre-Covid,” said Jonita, known for singing Bollywood tracks like “The breakup song” and “Sau tarah ke”.

