Jordan: 14-yr-old girl consumes 40 pills over leaked nude photos

Amman: A 14-year-old Jordanian girl attempted suicide by consuming 40 pills after a man she was involved with threatened to post nude images and videos of her on social media, local media reported on Monday.

The Grand Criminal Court sentenced the man, who is in his twenties, to seven years in prison after convicting him of the crime of indecent assault, in light of Article 15 of the Information Technology Crimes Act.

According to Roya news, the victim met the accused on Instagram in 2021, and their relationship developed until he jokingly asked her to marry him. She agreed, after which she started sending him nude photos without showing her face.

The accused sent her a nude picture of himself with a picture of weapons to threaten her. Then they exchanged intimate conversations and she sent him a video of her.

Also Read Saudi Arabia bans celebrities from advertising without license

Later, when she asked him to end the relationship, he began threatening her that he would publish everything and even threatened to send her photos to her mother.

As per media reports, the accused sent videos and nude pictures of her to her brother’s friend, and the latter informed the girl’s brother.

After the girl’s brother watched the videos and photos, the girl tried to die by suicide out of fear of her mother.

When she was rescued, she told her mother what had happened and filed a complaint against him.

It is reported that the man was arrested, his phone was seized and the photos and videos were deleted.