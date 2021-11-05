Jordan: First women referee team takes charge of all-men football match

Amman: An all-women refereeing team has made history in Jordan after it took charge of a men’s soccer match in the Jordanian Pro League for the first time in the kingdom’s history.

A team of four referees were called to officiate the match, in a move to support Jordan’s efforts to promote football among women.

According to media reports, this step comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to promote the involvement of women in the popular game, as the Jordanian football association announced its desire for a greater participation of women in the affairs of the game.

طاقم تحكيم نسوي يقود مباراة بالدوري الأردني للمحترفين للمرة الأولى



التفاصيل: https://t.co/jKpbFLKfVO#الدوري_الأردني_للمحترفين#jordanproleague pic.twitter.com/oJyKILX5sD — Jordan FA – الاتحاد الأردني لكرة القدم (@JordanFA) November 2, 2021

The group was led by Israa Mobaideen and assisted by Islam Al-Abadi, Sabreen Al-Abadi and Haneen Murad, all of whom have been approved by the International Football Association Board (FIFA), qualifying them to manage international matches.

In an interview with the media, Mobaideen stressed that Tuesday’s match can have a positive impact on the status of women in society.

“It is important to have a positive impact on the society that I live in. Taking part in the professional league will give a good image of female refereeing.

“I can send a message that women can work in any field,” Middle East Eye quoted reporting Mobaideen.

Netizens on social media praised the work of Mobaideen and her team

Secretary-General of the Jordan football association, Samar Nassar, tweeted, “Our national referees are achieving a new achievement by managing a match in the Jordanian Professional League for the first time in history. Proud of you.”

حكماتنا الوطنيات يحققن اليوم إنجازاً جديداً بإدارة مباراة في الدوري الأردني للمحترفين لأول مرة في التاريخ. فخورة بكن يا #نشميات pic.twitter.com/QZ9kEU3FBQ — Samar Nassar (@Samarnnassar) November 2, 2021

Comments also emerged welcoming this step, and the tweeters expressed their aspiration to empower the women and enhance their presence in this field, which is often dominated by men.

One of the Twitter user wrote Montaser Sabbagh wrote, “For the first time in history #الأردن A female referee team from the virtuous women referees a football match in the Jordanian Men’s League All pride, respect and appreciation for Jordanian women in their various positions.”

لأول مرة في تاريخ #الأردن، طاقم تحكيم نسائي من الفاضلات يحكمن مبارة كرة قدم في الدوري الأردني للرجال



كل الفخر والاحترام والتقدير للأردنيّات بشتى مواقعهم pic.twitter.com/zYjOLl22z4 — @MontaserSabbagh (@MontaserSabbagh) November 3, 2021

I proud of you girls 🥰❤️❤️👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/BnsJEj3ZIl — Aseel Mubedeen 🌝🇯🇴 (@aseelmob) November 1, 2021

Another user Mohd Hudaib wrote,”I am proud of the achievements of Jordan and Jordanians in sports at Arab and international levels, and I am proud of the involvement of both sexes at all levels and roles, from players to referees. From achievement to greater achievement, God willing.”