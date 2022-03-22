Jordan to ease COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Ramzan

The new measures permit the organisation of Ramzan-related gatherings and iftar banquets during the holy month

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd March 2022 3:57 pm IST
Jordan to ease COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Ramzan
Representative Image (Xinhua Agency/Twitter)

Amman: Jordan will ease COVID-19 restrictions during the upcoming holy Islamic month of Ramzan, Minister of State for Media Affairs Feisal Shboul has said.

The new measures follow recommendations by the National Epidemiological Committee, Shboul was quoted by the state-run Petra news agency as saying on Monday.

The measures include canceling physical distancing at mosques and churches, and removing the obligatory measure to wear masks in open places, but wearing masks in gatherings in closed areas is still needed, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

For restaurants and cafes, the limitation on seating capacity would also be canceled, the minister added.

The new measures permit the organisation of Ramzan-related gatherings and iftar banquets during the holy month, he added.

The minister also revealed that a campaign would be launched to revive rituals and activities associated with the holy month after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button