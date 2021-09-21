Jordanian man divorces wife over Amr Diab’s concert

Amman: A Jordanian man has allegedly divorced his wife after a dispute over popular Egyptian singer Amr Diab’s concert, local media reported on Monday.

In the details, the dispute between them started when the wife discovered that her husband had borrowed an amount in her name last week on the pretext of buying gold for her.

According to media reports, the woman got angry after she got to know that her husband had bought two tickets to attend Amr Diab’s party. This escalated the dispute between them until it ended in divorce.

As per several media websites, the tickets for Amr Diab’s concert were sold for fantastic amounts as soon as they were out.

It is reported that, 4,000 tickets were sold for the Amr Diab concert. The man reportedly bought tickets worth $ 400 each.

Amr Diab is scheduled to perform in the coastal city of Aqaba, Jordan in mid-October.