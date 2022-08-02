Jordanian taekwondo player refuses to face Israeli rival

A 13-year-old Jordanian taekwondo player Maysir Al-Dahamsheh on Sunday withdrew from a semi-final match at the Cadet and Junior World Championships 2022, in Bulgaria refusing to confront a player from Israel.

Al-Dahamsheh withdrew from the bronze medal tournament to oppose the normalization of relations with the occupation regime.

البطلة #ميسر_الدهامشة



رفضت التطبيع مع اسرائيل بقرار منها، كيف لا وجدها شهيد على أرض فلسطين.

وصلت إلى نهائيات بطولة العالم للتايكواندو في بلغاريا، وفازت على لاعبات اليونان ودومينيكا.

تحية للبطلة النشمية الطموحة، قرارك ورفضك للتطبيع ميدالية ذهبية. #الأردن pic.twitter.com/a7pIIcUWnk — عمر الدهامشة (@Omar_Dhamsha) July 31, 2022

Junior Abdullah Shaheen (33 kg) followed the same trend and withdrew from the game against an Israeli player in the World Taekwondo Championships.

ونعم التربية والأخلاق، انسحاب لاعب المنتخب الوطني للتايكواندو عبدالله شاهين من مباراته الأولى لوزن 33 كغم من مواجهة لاعب من الكيان الصهيوني. كل التحيّة على هذا الموقف المُشرِّف من هذا الطفل البطل الرافض للتطبيع والاعتراف بالعدو الصهيوني.#لن_تجبرونا_على_التطبيع#اتحرّك pic.twitter.com/NbK3QmTle4 — اتحرّك (@Move_Boycott) July 31, 2022

Although Jordan has been bound by a peace agreement with Israel since 1994, known as the Wadi Araba Agreement, a number of Jordanian athletes withdraw from facing the Israelis in various sports competitions.

Palestinian flag raised in the Scottish League

A video clip of the moment the Palestinian flag was raised in the stands of Celtic Club again, in its opening match in the Scottish League of the new season, amid a huge crowd has also surfaced on social media.

A British journalist on Sunday shared the video on Twitter from the stands of Celtic Park, pointing to the continued support of the Scottish Celtic fans for the Palestinian people