Jordanian taekwondo player refuses to face Israeli rival

Updated: 2nd August 2022 6:06 pm IST
Maysir Al-Dahamsheh

A 13-year-old Jordanian taekwondo player Maysir Al-Dahamsheh on Sunday withdrew from a semi-final match at the Cadet and Junior World Championships 2022, in Bulgaria refusing to confront a player from Israel.

Al-Dahamsheh withdrew from the bronze medal tournament to oppose the normalization of relations with the occupation regime.

Junior Abdullah Shaheen (33 kg) followed the same trend and withdrew from the game against an Israeli player in the World Taekwondo Championships.

Although Jordan has been bound by a peace agreement with Israel since 1994, known as the Wadi Araba Agreement, a number of Jordanian athletes withdraw from facing the Israelis in various sports competitions.

A video clip of the moment the Palestinian flag was raised in the stands of Celtic Club again, in its opening match in the Scottish League of the new season, amid a huge crowd has also surfaced on social media.

A British journalist on Sunday shared the video on Twitter from the stands of Celtic Park, pointing to the continued support of the Scottish Celtic fans for the Palestinian people

