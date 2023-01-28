Jordanians stage protest against Israeli killing of Palestinians

Amman: Thousands of Jordanians on Friday took part in a demonstration in the capital Amman to protest the killing of Palestinians in Jenin by Israeli forces.

“The raids in the West Bank by the Israeli forces are unjustified and innocent Palestinians were killed, including women and children,” said Mohammad Abu Freij, one of the demonstrators.

“We are here to show our support to our brotherly Palestinians and to make our voices heard,” he added.

Jumaa Halaweh, another demonstrator aged 57, said the Arabs and Muslims should “exert more efforts other than just condemnations to stop the Israel aggression”.

On Thursday, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry denounced the Israelis’ escalating military campaign and warned of a “new wave of violence,” urging Israel to halt all military operations against Palestinians and refrain from illegitimate procedures that would undermine the two-state solution and opportunities for peace, Xinhua news agency reported.

The raids come a few days after King Abdullah II of Jordan met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Amman. During the meeting, the king stressed the need to maintain calm and cease all acts of violence in order to pave the way for a political horizon for the peace process.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli Army force stormed the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank and killed nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, and wounded 16, four of them in serious condition, according to Palestinian Health Ministry.

