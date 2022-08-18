Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein engaged to Saudi citizen Rajwa Al-Saif

Riyadh: The Jordanian Royal Court on Wednesday announced the engagement of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Saudi citizen Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif.

The ceremony took place at the bride-to-be’s father’s home in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in the presence of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and the bride-to-be’s family in Riyadh.

On Thursday, August 17, Jordan Crown Prince took to Instagram and wrote, “Praise be to God, whose grace good deeds are accomplished.. I ask God Almighty to guide us to that which is good, and I thank the great Jordanian family who have always been the blessings of help and support, for their sincere wishes, Alhamdullillah. We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes.”

Queen Rania published pictures of the engagement, on her Instagram account and captioned, “I asked God – like every mother – to bless you with goodness and to find someone you love, so Rajwa came. Congratulations to my son Prince Hussein and our dear and sweet bride Rajwa – may God bless you and make you happy and complete the Good”

The Royal Hashemite Court issued congratulations to the King of Jordan and the Crown Prince on this happy occasion, and to Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif.

الديوان الملكي الهاشمي يهنئ صاحبي الجلالة الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين والملكة رانيا العبدالله بمناسبة خطوبة صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير الحسين بن عبدالله الثاني، ولي العهد، والآنسة رجوة خالد بن مساعد بن سيف بن عبدالعزيز آل سيف، ويتمنى لهما حياة مليئة بالسعادة والهناء pic.twitter.com/wdggYGDt47 — RHC (@RHCJO) August 17, 2022

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made calls to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and Crown Prince Hussein to extend his congratulations. He wished the Jordanian Crown Prince and his bride-to-be success and a happy life.

About Crown Prince

28-year-old Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah is a graduate of the British Military Academy Sandhurst. He also holds a degree in International History from Georgetown University in the United States.

He holds the rank of captain in the Jordanian armed forces and can command a military helicopter. Prince Hussein was officially appointed crown prince in 2009 by royal decree.

Who is Rajwa?

Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, to Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif, and Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Sudairi.

As per media reports, Rajwa’s father is the prominent Saudi businessman, chairman of the board of directors of the Al-Saif engineering contracting company.

She received her secondary education in Saudi Arabia, and her higher education at the School of Architecture at Syracuse University in New York, USA.

In July 2022, the Jordanian royal family witnessed the engagement of Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Jamil Alexander Termeots.

In the presence of Jordan’s King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the Crown Prince, Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II.