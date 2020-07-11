Jordan’s Princess marries Roald Dahl’s grandson, reverted Muslim

DUBAI: Jordan‘s Princess Raiyah bint Al Hussein got married to the grandson of beloved children’s author Roald Dahl, Ned Donovan.

Ahead of the wedding, Raiyah’s now-husband, 26, Donovan converted to Islam and also changed his name to Faris.

First royal wedding of COVID-19 times

This is the first royal wedding of coronavirus time. The couple planned for a more traditional, bigger celebration in Jordan back in April.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, their plans were halted.

The socially distanced intimate garden ceremony took place in the UK on Tuesday with just their parents present.

Princess Raiyah is the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and Queen Noor of Jordan who was in attendance.

Raiyah is also the half-sister of the current King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Bride thanks well-wishers

Shortly after her nuptials, the bride, 34, tweeted pictures and thanks to well-wishers.

“Thank you all for your kind messages on our wedding! While it was originally planned for April in Jordan, the pandemic derailed those plans and it was safer for my husband’s family to hold it in the UK.God willing, we look forward to celebrating in Jordan once the situation allows,” she wrote.

Thank you all for your kind messages on our wedding!While it was originally planned for April in Jordan, the pandemic derailed those plans and it was safer for my husband’s family to hold it in the UK. God willing we look forward to celebrating in Jordan once the situation allows pic.twitter.com/moCMSOxZxp — Raiyah bint Al-Hussein (@RaiyahHKJ) July 7, 2020

Jordan Princess Raiyah weds Faris Ned Donovan in United Kingdom.



Congratulations @RaiyahHKJ @Ned_Donovan pic.twitter.com/c0uWYLYnV2 — Arabian Royal Agency (@ARoyalAgency) July 7, 2020

The couple announced their engagement on October 26, 2019, and a royal statement at the time read: “The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Raiyah and to Mr Donovan on this occasion.”

Donovan is a freelance journalist and is currently learning Arabic. His mother is Tessa Dahl and his father Patrick Donovan is an entrepreneur.