Josh Duhamel might replace Armie Hammer in upcoming film

By IANS|   Published: 20th January 2021 2:10 pm IST
Josh Duhamel might replace Armie Hammer in upcoming film

Los Angeles, Jan 20 : Actor Josh Duhamel is reportedly in talks to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the romantic adventure Shotgun Wedding. The role was earlier taken up by Armie Hammer, currently embroiled in a controversy over leaked objectionable messages.

Hammer left the project last week, with a representative for the production saying “Given the imminent start date, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision”, reports variety.com.

If Duhamel gets finalised, he would star as Tom, opposite Lopez’s Darcy, in the film about a couple who gathers their families together for a destination wedding. But soon the pair gets cold feet. It takes a turn for the worst when the entire wedding party is taken hostage.

READ:  Byju Raveendran, Kunal Bahl named to startup advisory panel

Jason Moore is set to direct the film. 

Meanwhile, Hammer was trending on social media last week after direct Instagram messages were posted sharing graphic sexual fantasies that appeared to be written by Hammer. They have not been verified.

“I’m not responding to these bull** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that,” Hammer said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Avian influenza in poultry birds confirmed in 5 states: Govt
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 20th January 2021 2:10 pm IST
Back to top button