Journalism is a sacred profession: Prof. Ainul Hasan

Hyderabad: There is no reason for Urdu journalism and its readers in general to be disappointed with the current situation because the situation is not always the same. In life, there are always ups and downs, and success comes only to those who remain steadfast and face the situation, and while the profession of journalism is an important part of serving the people, it is also a risky profession, but those who criticise journalism and journalists are not aware that journalists have to tread dangerous paths. These views were expressed by prominent journalists of the country on the concluding day of ‘Karwaan-e-Urdu Sahafat’International Conference at Maulana Azad National Urdu University, which was organized by Public Broadcasting and Journalism Department.

Eminent journalists and intellectuals were participated in discussions on various topics for the last three days and presented their golden views on the beginnings of Urdu journalism, its evolution, problems and pitfallsfacedby it and their solutions.

On the concluding day of this international conference, the Vice Chancellor of MANUU, Prof. SyedAinulAhsan in his presidential address, said journalists deserve utmost respect for their services to society.He described the journalism as a sacred profession, but also said that while it is a sacred profession, it is also dangerous. The way journalists perform their duties during riots and emergencies clearly shows that how they work in difficult situations. He also said that there is a need to make the students familiar with field reporting especially in Urdu journalism.

On this occasion, a prominent personality of Journalism, columnist, and authorProf.Shafey Kidwai, Department of Mass Communications at Aligarh Muslim Universitywas present as the chief guest. In his speech, he appreciated the papers presented in the three-day conference and said that they have shed light on the glorious past of Urdu journalism, as well as focusing on the basic principles of journalism, what are the essentials of journalism and the duties of journalists.

The guest of honour, News Editor, Siasat Daily, Mr. Amer Ali Khan, in his inspiring speech, highlighted the current state of Urdu journalism, the situation of the country and the plight of Muslims and gave a message to the participants.

He said that instead of worrying about the condition of Urdu journalism and Muslims, we should take our steps forward with determination and keeping our morale high. Urdu journalism had daringly performed its services before the independence and has guided the nation and even in the current adverse conditions, it will not mix the mark to lead the nation and society.

Referring to the services of The Siasat Daily, he said that we perform journalistic duties not to please the governments but to please Allah (SWT). Speaking about the preparation and burial of unclaimed Muslims dead bodies Mr. Khan said more than six thousand dead bodies were buried till date by the Daily not to promote the journalism or the newspaper, but to please Allah (SWT).

In his address, Amer Ali Khan further said that he used to hear the English proverb “Each One Teach One”, but he wants the slogan “Each One Help One” to be echoed in our society. He emphatically said that we must not fear anyone in presenting our issues.

According to theNews Editor, Muslims should equip themselves with the basic Islamic education and only then one can make the countrymen feel that we are all one and only throughunity, we can take the country on the path of development.