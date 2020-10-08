Journalist Ranirudrama in MLC elections race from graduates’ constituency

Warangal: At a time when politics is often seen as a lucrative profession to make some quick bucks, some ambitious journalists are also planning to enter the fray to contest the elections, taking advantage of their political connections over years.

Former television news anchor and Yuva Telangana Party working president Gogula Ranirudrama Reddy of Narsampet is contesting the MLC elections from Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduates’ constituency. She has already launched her campaign.

Speaking at the Atmeeya Sammelanam of the Graduates on Wednesday, Rudrama appealed to the people to utilize their right to vote without fail. Referring to the number of electorates in the graduate constituencies, she said that only 20 per cent of the graduates are enrolling their names as voters.

The president of the Yuva Telangana Party also came down heavily on the TRS government. She said, “In last six years, the TRS government ruined the historic Warangal city. Even though it had received funds from the Centre under the Smart City Mission, Warangal did not witness any development,” she alleged.

No funds were allocated to the Kakatiya University too, she said.

Besides, another journalist B Jayasarthi Reddy, who has the CPI background, is also in the fray from the same constituency.

Similarly, T-News bureau chief P V Srinivasa Rao is trying for a ticket from the TRS and senior journalist Donthu Ramesh of Mahabubabad is aspiring for a Congress ticket from the same constituency.