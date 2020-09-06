Journalist Shaheena Shaheen shot dead in Turbat

On Saturday, a renowned social activist and a journalistm, Shaheena Shaheen from Balochistan shot dead by unidentified men in Turbat.

She was a morning host at PTV and an Editor of Balochi magazine, Dazgohar.

Shaheena, shot twice was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition. The hospital sources said that the owner of the vehicle fled soon after dropping her into the hospital.

According to the Turbat police, Shaheena was killed by her own husband and claimed it to be a case of ‘honor killing’. A case has been registered and the area has been sealed for further investigations.

The police officials further said that she was shot at a housing quarter in Turbat and unidentified assailants left her body at the hospital.

Before Shaheena, another Pakistani journalist Sajid Gondal went missing from Islamabad. He was being questioned on social media for his rumoured ties with Ahmed Noorani.

The province, in recent months, has seen an increase in attacks. On July 21, at least one person was killed and seven others sustained injuries in a bomb blast at a market in Turbat.

