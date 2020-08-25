Journalist shot dead in UP’s Ballia

Ratan Singh's father Vinod Singh alleged that village head Jhabar Singh hatched a conspiracy and killed his son.

By Mansoor Updated: 25th August 2020 9:17 am IST
Ballia: A journalist was allegedly shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district on Monday evening, said police.

“Journalist Ratan Singh was shot dead at the residence of the village head. It is being told that they had some old dispute. The investigation is underway. All accused will be arrested soon,” Ballia SP Devendranath said while speaking to media.

“We received information in the evening at around 5:30 pm that village head Jhabar Singh’s brother Sonu fought with my son. My son went to his house in the evening and they killed him there. They have also killed my elder son three years ago,” Vinod Singh said.

