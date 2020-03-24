Journalist unions lodged complaint with DGP

Hyderabad: A delegation led by the leaders of Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) on Tuesday lodged a complaint on the physical abuse on working journalists by city police.

The delegation consisting of the general secretary from the association K. Virahat Ali and others called on the DGP, Mahender Reddy and submitted a representation on the issue.

In the representation, they alleged that the police had not only attacked the political bureau chief of Andhra Jyothy Telugu News Daily Mendu Srinivas but also abused him verbally by using filthy language at Ramanthapur on Monday night. He also told the DGP that the police had misbehaved with the journalists at five different places of the city on the same day.

He urged the DGP to immediately take action against the police who have attacked and misbehaved with the journalists. He told the DGP that the journalists who work in other departments of the news paper and news TV channels don’t have accreditation cards like regular reporters and urged the top cop of the state to issue identity cards to all those journalists.

The DGP responded positively to the representation submitted by the union leaders and expressed his disappointment over the bitter incidents. He assured the delegation that they would take action against those accused of misbehavior with the working journalists. He also assured that they would issue special passes to all the journalists who are covering the corona related news in different police commissionerates of the state. The delegation comprised of Andhra Jyothy network incharge Krishan Prasad and others

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.