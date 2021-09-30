Journalists in T’gana to hold protest programs on Oct. 2

Hyderabad: Telangana Journalists have decided to hold state wide protest programs protesting the negligent attitude of state and central governments in solving their problems and fulfilling their demands. The protest programs are being held following a call by Indian Journalists Union (IJU). They will be held under the aegis of Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) in front of Mahatma Gandhi statues.

In a statement, the state president of the TUWJ N. sekhar and General secretary K. Virahat Ali alleged that both the state and central governments failed to come to the rescue of the hundreds of the journalists, who lost their lives due to Covid virus.

They said that it was shameful that the two governments did not give any assurance to come to the rescue of the journalists. They alleged that the that the state and central governments were filing false cases against those journalists, civil rights activists and media organisations who are highlighting the public problems .