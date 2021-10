Hyderabad: Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.”

Maria Ressa is from the Philippines, while Dmitry Muratov belongs to Russia.

“Freedom of expression and freedom of information help to ensure an informed public. These rights are crucial prerequisites for democracy and protect against war and conflict,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairperson of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.