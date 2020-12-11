Journalists stage protest against TRS MLA, demand his arrest

Hyderabad: Journalists held a protest against the misbehaviour of TRS legislator G. Mahipal Reddy with a Dalit journalist.

After being allegedly ill-treated by MLA Mahipal Reddy, the Dalit journalist filed a complaint with Sangareddy police, accusing Mahipal of abusing and threatening him over a phone call on Tuesday.

Media persons expressed their anger by holding placards against the MLA and demanded his arrest. A memorandum was also submitted to the higher police official demanding legislator’s arrest.

Local journalist Kiran said that they would continue their agitation until the MLA get arrested.

The MLA had allegedly threatened the Dalit journalist, working for a local newspaper, after he reported story which mentioned how some followers of the legislator were involved in grabbing land in Ameenpur area.