Journalists to get online discount TSRTC bus ticket booking

Hyderabad: There is a good news for all the journalists of the state . The Managing Director of TSRTC VC Sajjanar has announced that all accredited journalists of the state could avail discount if they booked tickets online. He made this revelation through his official Twitter handle.

He also thanked two net users for suggesting to extend the discount to the journalists online. All the accredited journalists have expressed their happiness over the decision of the MD of the corporation. They tweeted their thanksgiving message on the official Twitter handle of the MD.